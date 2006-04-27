Auteur Message

Chérot le QRF ...

Pilots of Delta Air Lines Flight 82, a Boeing 737 that had just landed after a flight from Denver, had radioed JFK tower controllers that they believed the Alitalia 767 had "struck its tail on the runway when rotating". The 737 was on an adjacent taxiway.

After being informed of the concern by controllers, the 767 crew opted to burn fuel while holding in the vicinity of JFK for approximately one hour before returning to the airport to land, says the FAA. In the meantime, runway inspections revealed no indication of a tail strike.

Bonjour,

Trouvé chez nos collègues "crash aerien", l'image de la route suivie par l'A320 de Norwest Airlines dont les pilotes ont oublié de descendre lorsqu'arrivés à destination...



Comment ruiner une carrière...

Bonsoir,



Pendant la cérémonie de commémoration de l'amerrissage sur l'Hudson River, un Piper Cub jaune qui survolait les invités a eu une panne moteur ...et ... plouf ?...



pas de plouf !...



... la verticale du fleuve, Jamie N. Saint, le pilote du PA-18, a du gérer une panne moteur. Il a mis le cap sur la terre ferme puis il a largué sa banderole qui est tombée dans des arbres, en bordure de l’autoroute. Il « s’est vaché » sur Staten Island, dans un terrain où sont stockés les gravats des tours jumelles du World Trade Center.

Bonjour !



Les Feux de "Pare-Brise" une spécialité assez récurrente de chez Boeing, 737, et 757, trop souvent à la une ....

Quittes pour l'inquiétude, mais 2 extincteurs quand même utilisés contre un feu qui a repris sur un 757 UA !



-------------------------------- De Flightglobal------------------



http://www.flightglobal.com/articles/20 ... twice.html



NTSB: United 757 pilots doused windshield fire twice

By John Croft



The captain of a United Airlines Boeing 757-200 that was cruising at 36,000ft (10,973m) en route from New York JFK airport to Los Angeles the night of 16 May had to use a second halon fire extinguisher, brought forward by cabin crew, to douse a fire in the aircraft's lower front windshield.



Earlier the captain put out the fire with a halon extinguisher located in the cockpit but the fire then reignited, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which issued an update on the incident today. The fire did not reignite after the second bottle was discharged.



Both the captain and first officer had earlier donned oxygen masks and smoke goggles after smelling a "strong acrid smell" and observing smoke coming from the windshield, says NTSB.



The pilots declared an emergency and initially were being given vectors to land at the closest airport, which turned out to be Harrisburg International airport in Pennsylvania, according to air traffic control conversations captured by the website LiveATC.net.



The crew later noted that the fire "was under control now" and requested to be diverted to the Dulles International airport in Virginia, a hub location for the airline.



The crew advised controllers that no airport rescue and fire fighting equipment would be needed for their landing, though fire crews later did meet the aircraft on the runway and board the cabin.



The NTSB notes that the captain's windshield cracked at approximately 500ft mean sea level (MSL) altitude during the landing, There was no evacuation or injuries to any of the 105 passengers or seven crew members after the uneventful landing.



NTSB says a preliminary examination of the cockpit area revealed that the inner pane of the captain's windshield had cracked and that one of the five terminal blocks attached to the inside lower left windshield "was consumed by fire", with associated damage to a wire harness.



The agency notes that two previous windshield fire events on Boeing 757-200s had prompted it in 2007 to issue a safety recommendation to the US FAA to require operators to replace the windshield heat terminal blocks on Boeing 747,757, 767 and 777 aircraft with a new design.



The FAA issued a proposed airworthiness directive (AD) to address the problem in March 2008, but has not yet finalised the action. An FAA spokeswoman says the AD was to be finalised in August, but the action will now be accelerated and issued "as soon as possible"



Ce qui confirme la règle : il n'y a pas de fumée sans feu ...



Beochien a écrit : ...after smelling a "strong acrid smell" and observing smoke coming ... the fire then reignited ... (Dernière édition le 22 mai 2010 00:13)

Bonjour,

Un incident pour un 320 d'Air France,alarme incendie intempestive apparemment,avec seulement 37 passagers a bord, ce que j'ai du lire doit etre faux,cela ne peut etre un 320, un crj peut etre!

Parce que si cela se confirme 37 pax dans un 320 je comprends que les résultats sont en baisse.

Air France. Atterrissage d'urgence du vol Rome - Bordeaux



Petite frayeur pour les 37 passagers du vol Rome - Bordeaux de la compagnie Air France. Ce samedi, 30 minutes après avoir décollé de la capitale italienne, le pilote s'est rendu compte qu'un voyant d'alerte incendie était allumé, rapporte l'agence de presse transalpine Ansa. Il a donc décidé de faire demi-tour. L'appareil s'est posé sans encombre. Il a été stationné dans un hangar. Des camions de pompiers et des ambulances avaient été déployés sur le tarmac. Par précaution.

Bonjour,



Un incident où à première vue il n'y a aucune faute humaine et qui pourtant tarde à sortir de l'ombre... Bruit de couloir ou fausse info...



Juin 2010 : un pilote d'un A 319 voit soudainement devant lui la queue d'un bi-turbo de transport régional : il pousse vivement sur son Side Stick, passe dessous et évite ainsi la collision.



Pour les avions et le contrôleur, les infos altimétriques et T_CAS indiquaient 2000 pieds de séparation verticale.

Enquête en cours bien sûr...



A suivre...

Eolien

Bonjour Eolien,

Ce scénario supposerait une défaillance simultanée du rader secondaire (ou du transpondeur) et du T-CAS. Et dire qu'on veut supprimer les pilotes au profit du tout électronique...

Bonjour



- A suivre cet incident a eu lieu en europe ?

Et comment le pilote peut-il "voir soudainement devant lui" la queue d'un bi-turbo de transport régional? Est-ce que "soudainement" signifie à quelques centaines de mètres ou à 20 cm ?

_________________

David - prof policier, secrétaire, assistant social, parent, infirmier et psychologue à Toulouse!

Rédacteur en chef d'

Mes photos sur Pictaero



"Never trust a small man. His brain's too near his arse," Sir Noel Coward.

Bonjour,



Vol Rio/Paris : un avion fait demi-tour pour des toilettes cassées



... Ainsi, c'est après deux heures et demie de vol que l'appareil est revenu sur ses pas, du fait que le problème en question était d'"un grand inconfort pour les passagers" alors que vol devait durer onze heures. ...



Les passagers ont bien tord de protester : ils n'imaginent pas ce qu'aurait été la situation au petit matin, quand tout le monde se précipite vers des toilettes ... fermées !...



Ce cas de panne des toilettes, incident a priori anodin est en fait un cas grave qui bascule vite en situation d'urgence...



Force est de constater, que sur cette ligne, depuis la disparition de Mermoz, Air France n'y connait que des "emmerdements" !...



Bonne journée,

Eolien (Dernière édition le 15 juillet 2010 12:36)

Bonsoir !



Evacuation un peu chaotique d'un 747 de Cathay, pour cause de fumée à bord, pas trop grave mais ...

Juste un peu de fumée ... bof ... Alors vaut mieux prendre ses affaires non ??

Si il y avait eu des valises à bord, c'était pareil ...

Et ce ne sont pas des hotesses Cathay, de 40 kg qui vont dire à des senors Chinois ce qu'ils doivent faire ... non mais !



Voir l'image



The real thing, passengers laden with bags during emergency at Shanghai Pudong





----------------------Un extrait et le lien, toujours de Ben Sandilands Crickey -------------



Social media in China has captured Cathay Pacific passengers breaking the safety rules during an emergency evacuation at Shanghai yesterday.



The images illustrate a major dilemma for all cabin crew in such situations. They are charged with the responsibility to get everyone out of jet as fast as possible, yet inevitably confronted by passengers who delay others by grabbing all their belongings in conflict with clearly stated instructions to leave all items of hand luggage behind.



The Cathay Pacific 747-400 was moving toward its takeoff position at Pudong Airport for the flight to Hong Kong with 351 passengers and 19 crew on board when smoke in the cabin triggered a decision to immediately evacuate the jet.



Nine people including two crew were taken to hospital with what local media is reporting as minor injuries. (Dernière édition le 11 décembre 2011 21:49)

Bonjour !



Une grosse erreur d'entrée de données de poids, au décollage, tout juste rattrappée, chez Thomas Cook , à Manchester ... sur un A321 !

Je l'avais vu passer !

Les qualifications "Multitype", c'est bien, mais gare à la routine ...

QQ explications sur Flightglobal !



http://www.flightglobal.com/news/articl ... or-365889/ (Dernière édition le 13 décembre 2011 16:07)

