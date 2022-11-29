it was all go and I soon found it difficult to get away from the computer screen

This was the very last Double XP event of 2021 after the previous one was over in November. The last couple of years, we have seen only four events a year. This is for OSRS gold obvious reasons. They need to be a big deal!



Looking ahead to the next one we thought we'd see it in late February, and that turned out to be true. . As early as 2014, there's been a Double , or Bonus XP event that is currently taking place. If you look at how the past few events have performed so far, we wouldn't be expecting any further changes as Jagex seem to have perfected this formula.



The players get 48 hours of DoubleXP time to use over the course of about 10 days. There was one instance where the event ran for 21 days , however the 10-day events tend to attract huge numbers of participants due to their limited scope.



If you're not in the of the RuneScape is a huge deal. A darned big deal. To those in the MMORPG world. In its 21st year it's among the most popular MMORPGs and is probably the most free one. The game's theme is high fantasy but with a similar medieval theme all through it . A combination that works superbly well; just ask J.K. Rowling.



RuneScape is significant on a personal level for three reasons that are tiny that include: being the first MMORPG I played, the first game I could be said to have been hooked on; and the first game that can be described as "online", though far from the best. But, it's three important gaming milestones not to be dismissed with a smile.



Following a brief and bare-bones tutorial on the aptly called Tutorial Island and I ended up finding myself being thrown into the quiet however, quite pleasant riverside town of Lumbridge. There, every new starter gets the fundamentals down that are required to create fire or place money into the bank. It's important to know that, in RuneScape the game, all players begin with the same playing field (weirdly, at level 3).



There's no predetermined classes or predetermined builds, only skills, ideally with the end goal of reaching the highest level of 99. However, since it's not practical and perhaps not for most people so it's better to narrow your focus to a couple of. The overall character or combat level has a maximum limit to the number 126 (or 123 in RuneScape Classic). I think I was at an 82-level before I decided to make it an early day. Maybe school started back up.



There are also five different types of attacks which you should master: stab, shlash, crush, and ranged. My initial prey was goblins and chickens, but there's plenty of bigger and more dangerous food sources out there. Predators, too. Certain, RuneScape is a long learning curve when you first start. Once I had those basic skills mastered, it was all go and I soon found it difficult to get away from the computer screen.



The total number is 232, spread across a generously-sized world map varied enough to keep my twelve year old self, each one being a singular short story with a bizarre plots and hilarious dialogue. My personal favorite is solving the mystery of the lost chicken in Draynor Manor and sneaking into the seemingly impenetrable Black Knights' Fortress on behalf of cheap RuneScape gold the White Knights of Falador, a rival group. White Knights of Falador.