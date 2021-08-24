Here you'll find how to reset the NBA 2K21 demo on both the PS4

In recent times, NBA 2k has been the most creative of games that involve sports. It will be interesting to see how they update their game. Recent additions like The Neighborhood and WNBA players have helped expand the game, allowing users to have various game play options, other than only a typical NBA game.



Abdul-Jabbar Presents Carmelo Anthony the first-ever social injustice award. Abdul-Jabbar is not only one the greatest basketball players ever but also one of the most well-known social justice warriors. Recently, the NBA named the first-ever social injustice award to him.



Carmelo Anthony, a Portland Trail Blazers veteran was presented with the honor by Abdul-Jabbar. Kevin Durant leaves his ex-Warriors teammate from his dream team and chooses to play for two Lakers instead. The present Team USA team is far from the elite group of athletes who comprised the 1992 United States men’s Olympics team. The team was headed by Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. But, 2021's Americans aren't all that bad.



Nets superstar Kevin Durant leads a group comprising Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker. COVID-19's protocols have led Team USA to lose their preparations. The team's Friday game against Australia has been cancelled. The team is ready to compete at the Tokyo Olympics on the 25th of July which will see them facing France.



