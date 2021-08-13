funny porn titles

There was once a blind man who had so fine a sense of touch that,

when any animal was put into his hands, he could tell what it was merely by

the feel of it. One day the cub of a wolf was put into his hands, and he was asked

what it was. He felt it for some time, and then said, "Indeed, I am not sure whether it is a wolf's cub or a fox's:

but this I know -- it would never do to trust it in a sheepfold."