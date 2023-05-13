Speaking Friars Ep. 358: Juan Soto Resumes Baserunning + Joe Musgrove Again Throwing upon Sector

Julio Teheran and Brent Honeywell ongoing their quest for roster destinations inside of presently's Cactus League video game. Why might the San Diego Padres really feel the require toward position them upon the Opening Working day roster As well as, there are certain upgrades against Peoria upon Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove. Xander Bogaerts and Workers Netherlands received the gain final evening inside of the World-wide Baseball Traditional opener and they are back again at it tonight although Ha-Seong Kim and Workers Korea will engage in their very first pool enjoy match inside Tokyo. All this and a lot more defined upon the most up-to-date episode of Conversing Friars. Reminder: Yourself can observe or hear toward my latest job interview with Manny Machado's teacher through clicking right here https://www.sandiegopadresshirts.com/Tr ... am-T-Shirt. Adhere to Speaking Friars upon Twitter for within-video game highlights and a lot more: Subscribe in the direction of the Speaking Friars YouTube channel below for every day Padres substance. Make sure you price tag and overview the podcast upon Apple Podcasts. Deliver all responses, feedback, and thoughts toward talkingfriars Please depart any requests toward include the RSS feed towards any other podcast a different web page right here as effectively. Are living tuned for the Speaking Friars podcast YouTube present through the San Diego Padres period https://www.sandiegopadresshirts.com/Tr ... am-T-Shirt. The following episode of the podcast is simply just more than the corner! Too recall that there is a pregame display and postgame response video clip upon the Conversing Friars YouTube webpage right before and soon after just about every Padres recreation this period!





https://www.sandiegopadresshirts.com/Ja ... th-T-Shirt

https://www.sandiegopadresshirts.com/Tr ... am-T-Shirt

https://www.sandiegopadresshirts.com/Mi ... ha-T-Shirt