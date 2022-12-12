Breast Cancer: What's it, Causes, Symptoms & Best Treatment

There are different types of breast cancer. The types are based on which breast cells turn into cancer. The types include:

Ductal carcinoma, which begins in the cells of the ducts. This is the most common type.

Lobular carcinoma, which begins in the lobules. It is more often found in both breasts than other types of cancer.

Inflammatory cancer, in which cancer cells block lymph vessels in the skin of the breast. The breast becomes warm, red, and swollen. This is a rare type.

Paget's disease of the breast, which is a cancer involving the skin of the nipple. It usually also affects the darker skin around the nipple. It is also rare.

