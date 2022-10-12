A pair of sack specialists were awarded both the AFC and NFC Defensive Player of the Month Awards Madden 23 Coins. Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley had 25 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one interception throughout October, helping Pittsburgh triumph in their last four games. Woodley was the captain of the Steelers defense during a massive win against the Patriots this week, recording two tackles and two sacks.



Jared Allen has been a highlight in The Vikings during the season. In October, the NFC Defensive Player of the Month recorded 20 tackles as well as eight bags, three fumble recovery and two forced fumbles during October. Allen was credited with at the very least one sack during all five games played by Minnesota last month. Allen has become the only Vikings defensive lineman to win the player of the month Award in over a decade.



Lastbut not least are the Special Teams Players of the Month. It's no surprise in the NFC that player includes Bears Return man Devin Hester. Hester is the record-setting 11th consecutive win of the Special Teams Player of the Month Award. Hester returned one kickoff and one punt that was scored last month. He's the only person of Madden NFL 23 history to achieve this feat. The touchdown he scored on a return punt was his 11th and a new Madden NFL 23 record.



Jets KR Joe McKnight earned the NFC award. McKnight's highlight of the month was a 107-yard kick-return touchdown. McKnight returned 11 kicks for 443 yards. He leads Madden NFL 23 in terms of average yards per kick return.



Ndamukong Suh has been fined $31.000 by the Madden NFL 23 for a hit he made on Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden in the win last Sunday. The play was not flagged on the field, but the play was sent to the league headquarter in New York City for review. Suh could have used his helmet as his primary point of contact after he hit Weeden after the quarterback had released an pass. Many, including Sean Yuille at Detroit Lions blog Pride Of Detroit Buy Mut Coins Madden 23, are not convinced Suh did anything malicious in the incident.