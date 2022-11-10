As a part of the proces

"Three and a half years ago when he dunked within one of breaks in the All-Star Weekend Saturday Night, J. Cole said 'Ronnie, I'd love to be in MyCareer and be a part of the ideation around that"" Ronnie 2K tells Complex. "I worked with the team to bring this idea to life but it was very appropriate to work with his. When we released the teaser, everyone thought it would be another basketball player...it allows us to experience the fashion, culture and music that 2K can sit at the table now."



J. Cole cover J. Cole cover is one of four covers on the new edition of 2K and the other covers feature Michael Jordan, Devin Booker, and a duo of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. NBA 2K23 talk has been buzzing on social media recently, with NBA ratings declining this week. Kevin Durant even took at playful remark following that his rating for 2K was released.On this week, the day of the game's release, we spoke to Ronnie Singh aka Ronnie 2K about the decision to place MJ on the cover, instead of LeBron and the reason why Devin Booker was selected over other NBA stars, MyCareer, ProAm, gameplay, and more.



As a part of the process, what is the most exciting thing you're looking forward to about with NBA 2K23? Well being able to put Jordan in the center of the book of the book is always thrilling and being able to work with him, and also the announcement that we make about our sport: the greatest of all time. It really speaks volumes to the things we wanted to do from a marketing perspective but then also for what the game is translating to become.



If you want to know more about NBA 2K MT, please visit https://www.nba2king.com/