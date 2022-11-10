His 40-yard dash time (4.48 seconds) just barely beat the times that were set by the LSU's Leonard Fournette (4.51) and Florida State's Dalvin Cook (4.49). However, it was McCaffrey's 37.5-inch vertical jump as well as his legendary 6.57 seconds during the three-cone drill that really made him stand out.



What McCaffrey does best is locate seams, put his foot into the ground and then accelerate through the gaps until daylight. His performances at the combine demonstrate that burst and change of direction, as does his impressive highlight reel from Stanford:



This skill set translates well to any backfield. It has also made him a useful player as a pass catcher and returner in the Cardinal. However, there were numerous players who were versatile players during their college years before being made to fit into one position in Madden NFL 23.



Swiss Army knife



In 2013 Myles Jack won the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of The Year and Pac-12 Defense Freshman of the Awards of the Year. In the years prior to that, Eric Weddle did everything for Utah which included playing 90 minutes in a game, where he scored just two touchdowns. He was also responsible for scoring the game's winning field goal.



