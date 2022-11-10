Tyrande says that even though Sylvanas currently appears to be showing remorse for her deeds (thanks to a somewhat complicated story involving her getting part of her soul back) however, there is no peace for the Banshee Queen despite the wrongs she has committed. Instead of a kind death or an extended execution, Tyrande seems have an alternative plan for Sylvanas.



"Below lies that Maw," Tyrande tells Sylvanas. "Every soul that is lost in its depths, betrayed or condemned, you ought to locate and relay to the Arbiter. You will toil there under Dori'thur's watchful eye. This is how you can give new life to your victims."



Sylvanas seems accepting of her fate and says "My actions were mine alone and I am ok with the consequences" and does not believe in mercy. After multiple times of being one of the game's primary enemies and committing a series of horrific crime that almost resulted in the demise of the entire world the inhabitants of Azeroth, Sylvanas will be sentenced to roam the dark of the Maw in search of the lost souls she sent to the Maw.



