Accidents et Incidents aériens (2)

Vincent

Ce sujet concernant les accidents et incidents aériens et la suite du premier.

eolien

copié sur "crashaerien" :



Tenerife le 25/04/2009





Retour vers Tenerife pour un Airbus A340-300 de la compagnie Iberia à la suite d'une perte de pressurisation de la cabine après une heure de vol .



L'appareil immatriculé EC-GLE opérait le vol IB-959 entre Tenerife et Madrid et se trouvait au niveau de vol FL380 quand la perte de perssurisation de la cabine a décidé l'équipage a effectuer un retour immédiat vers l'aéroport Los Rodeos de Tenerife .



L'avion s'est donc poser trois heures après son départ sans autre problème et le vol a été annulé .



Mon commentaire :



Cela a dû être un problème mineur (dépressurisation lente) pour que le Commandant ai décidé de revenir se poser à Tenerife.

eolien

Les aviez-vous déjà vu ?



Quelques secondes avant la fin...

etops

Le rapport préliminaire du Turkish ( AMS ) est sorti :



http://www.onderzoeksraad.nl/docs/rappo ... ary_EN.pdf



Merci à Mr GIOU 31 de " crash aérien " qui le cite .

etops

Le rapport de l' accident du Superpuma en Ecosse du 8 Février 09 :



http://www.aaib.gov.uk/cms_resources/S3 ... G-REDU.pdf

etops

Rappel de l' incident de 2007:



http://www.aaib.gov.uk/cms_resources/S2 ... N786UA.pdf



Conclusion de l' AAIB de mi Avril 2009 : extrait du rapport complet :



http://www.aaib.gov.uk/publications/for ... ctions.cfm





AAIB: final report on Boeing 777 eletrical fire event



The AAIB released their final report of the invesigation into a accident involving a United Air Lines Boeing 777 at London-Heathrow in February 2007.

The accident occurred during engine start after pushback from the stand. After the right generator came online an electrical failure occurred in the right main bus. The failure resulted in severe internal arcing and short circuits inside the two main power contactors of the right main bus. The heat generated during the failure resulted in the contactor casings becoming compromised, causing molten metal droplets to fall down onto the insulation blankets below. The insulation blankets ignited and a fire spread underneath a floor panel to the opposite electrical panel (P205), causing heat and fire damage to structure, cooling ducts and wiring. The flight crew responded to the bus failure and a burning smell by shutting down the right engine and taxiing to a nearby stand. The Airfield Fire Service attended the aircraft when it arrived on stand and entered the Main Equipment Centre where they discovered significant smoke but no fire. The passengers were evacuated uneventfully via steps.



CAUSAL FACTORS:

1. An internal failure of the Right Generator Circuit Breaker or Right Bus Tie Breaker contactor on the P200 power panel inside the Main Equipment Centre resulted in severe internal arcing and short-circuits which melted the contactor casings. The root cause of contactor failure could not be determined.

2. The open base of the P200 power panel allowed molten metal droplets from the failed contactors to drop down onto the insulation blankets and ignite them.

3. The aircraft’s electrical protection system was not designed to detect and rapidly remove power from a contactor suffering from severe internal arcing and short-circuits.

4. The contactors had internal design features that probably contributed to the uncontained failures. (AAIB) (Dernière édition le 29 avril 2009 13:26)

eolien

Crash d'un B 737 cargo près de Kinshasa



News services are reporting that a Boeing 737 aircraft crashed and burned at 0600h local time this morning near Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Reports indicate the twin-jet, possibly belonging to CentrAfrique Air Express and operating as a freight flight, took off from Brazzaville in the Congo and was headed for an interim stop in Nairobi along the way to Harare, Zimbabwe.



The flight originated in the Central African Republic city of Bangui.

etops

Rapport préliminaire du Tailstrike de Melbourne ( Emirates A 340 )



http://www.atsb.gov.au/publications/inv ... 01310.aspx

Beochien

EASA émet un info sécurité prés le crash de Turkish à Shipol ... info attendue et concernant la réponse potentiellement catastrophique du calculateur de bord du 737, s'il reçoit une information altitude erronée de la radio sonde !

Bien, et attendue cette démarche ... mais ...

Seulement que garder l'œil ouvert et la main sur les gaz ne me paraît pas une solution .... définitive !

Boeing doit faire qq chose de son côté aussi !



------------- Extrait de flight Global ----------------------



http://www.flightglobal.com/articles/20 ... rrors.html





EASA has published a safety information bulletin alerting Boeing 737 operators of an "erroneous low range radio altimeter (LRRA) indication" that has been linked to the fatal crash of a Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800 at Amsterdam Schiphol on 25 February. The accident killed nine of the 134 on board, including three pilots in the cockpit.



Central to the investigation is a radio-altimeter fault that caused the aircraft's autothrottle to enter retard mode at too high an altitude, reducing thrust to idle speed before the aircraft was in position for its final flare above the runway.



Pilots lost control of the aircraft after speeds decreased to 110kt (204km/h) at approximately 500ft (152m) above the ground due in part to the fault. The system is designed to automatically reduce thrust to idle when the aircraft enters its landing flare approximately 27ft (8m) above the ground.



Dutch investigators revealed on 29 April that several radio altimeter failures had occurred on the accident aircraft in its previous eight flights. EASA notes that "there are reports of further incidents attributed to the same cause".

Beochien

Tiens un Big Bang entendu (Par les Pax) chez Asiana ... Engine Stall sur un B777-200ER, motorisé PW 4000 je crois !

Emergency landing à Seattle !

Ben les spécialistes 777 ne seront pas top loin !

Les images de l'avion largant son excès de charge de fuel en prime !



--------------------------------- de Kiro TV ------------------------------



http://www.kirotv.com/news/19364914/detail.html



Compressor Stall Caused Boeing 777 Emergency



Posted: 12:17 pm PDT May 4, 2009Updated: 12:55 pm PDT May 4, 2009

SEATTLE -- A compressor stall caused the engine problem that led an Asiana Boeing 777 to make an emergency landing at Sea-Tac Airport last week, an airport representative told KIRO 7 Eyewitness News.



Perry Cooper said the incident was not caused by a bird strike.



The compressor is essentially a fan that draws air into the engine and helps create thrust for the jet, according to an Associated Press report.



A compressor stall is a situation of abnormal airflow resulting from a stall of the blades within the compressor. Compressor stalls can vary in severity from a momentary engine power drop to a complete loss of compression, requiring a reduction in the fuel flow to the engine.



SLIDESHOW: Harrowing Landing At Sea-Tac



Passengers on board Flight 271 headed to Seoul said they were scared, but remained calm as the plane turned around just after takeoff and returned to the airport.



None of the 192 people, including 16 crew members, onboard the plane was injured.

Beochien

Un MD90 proche du Write OFF pour Saoudi !

Train effacé mécanique ou pilotage, on sait pas trop, mais ... de nombreux incidents d'aprés Anet sur les MD 90 de Saoudi !

Avions vieillissants, entretien, ou pilotage type F1 "Holé" sur une bretelle "rapide"??



---------------------------- Du Aviation Herald - De Anet aussi ----------------------------



http://avherald.com/h?article=41956963&opt=0



Accident: Saudi MD90 at Riyadh on May 8th 2009, veered off runway during turn off

By Simon Hradecky, created Saturday, May 9th 2009 06:00Z, last updated Saturday, May 9th 2009 22:19Z



A Saudi Arabian Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-90, registration HZ-APW performing ferry flight SV-9061 from Jeddah to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) with 8 crew on board, had landed on Riyadh's runway 15L and attempted to exit onto high speed turnoff G4 however at too high a speed, so that the airplane skidded, veered off to the right of the runway and came to a stop with the left main gear collapsed and the airplane resting on the left wing. The crew evacuated through the front door slides. No injuries occured, the airplane however received substantial damage to its left wing.



A spokesman for the airport said, that the airplane skidded to the right after landing on runway 15L and went across taxiway G4 before coming to a stop with the nose gear on soft ground and the airplane settling on its left wing.



According to sources within the airline the airplane is considered to be write off due to the damage received, especially due to the wing damage.

lequebecois

Un 747 de JAL a aspiré un conteneur à bagages à l'aéroport de Los Angeles. Voir photo :



http://seattletimes.nwsource.com/html/b ... jet12.html



Voir l'image (Dernière édition le 12 mai 2009 22:15)

eolien

Décidément, ces japs ont toujours un appareil photo dans la poche !...

nago

L'aviation c'est comme la mine, il faut un lampiste:



Douze ans après la catastrophe aérienne de Tambacounda au Sénégal (23 morts dont 18 Français), un mécanicien a été condamné jeudi par le tribunal correctionnel de Paris à 30 mois de prison, dont 15 avec sursis, pour homicides et blessures involontaires.



AFP - le 14 mai 2009, 16h21



L'ancien mécanicien ayant déjà passé 15 mois en détention provisoire, il n'aura pas à retourner en prison. Les magistrates de la 14e chambre lui ont également interdit d'exercer à nouveau la profession de mécanicien en aéronautique.



Le ministère public avait requis trois ans de prison, dont un avec sursis.



Le 1er février 1997, le Casamance, un Hawker Siddeley 748 d'Air Sénégal, s'était écrasé au sol trente secondes après son décollage de l'aéroport de Tambacounda, à 400 kilomètres au sud-est de Dakar.



Vingt-trois personnes avaient péri carbonisées. Parmi elles 18 Français qui revenaient d'un safari, les trois membres d'équipage, un passager italien et un Suisse.



Vingt-neuf Français avait survécu mais avec de graves blessures. L'un des rescapés était décédé à son retour en France.



Pour l'accusation, la catastrophe a été provoquée par l'arrêt du moteur gauche de l'avion du fait de la fermeture de la valve d'alimentation en carburant que le mécanicien au sol, Moustapha Diagne, aurait oublié de rouvrir avant le départ.



Les avocats de la défense, de même que ceux des parties civiles, estiment que M. Diagne n'est qu'un lampiste et qu'Air Sénégal, devenue depuis Air Sénégal International, aurait dû être poursuivie.



"On ne voulait pas une tête mais les vrais coupables", a déclaré jeudi avec amertume l'avocat des familles des victimes, Me Jérôme Rousselle. (Dernière édition le 14 mai 2009 16:49)

etops

