globalbloggingaboutanything

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One day, a monkey drove his car near a lake. Sudden, he saw a tiger under a tree. The tiger saw him, too. The tiger ran very fast at the monkey. The monkey was very afraid and he and his car fell into the lake. The monkey couldn't swim and he shouted. A rabbit came and he jumped into the lake. The abbit swam to the monkey but did not help him. Both of them shouted forhelp. Luckily, a giraffe came along. He was very tall. He helped the rabbit and the monkey.