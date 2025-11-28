business voip service

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Pink Peach Blossom had a grand dream: to create a snowstorm using her own peach petals.

One day, she told her friends about her idea. They all thought it was a great idea, but Pink Peach realized she didn't have hands and couldn't pluck her petals. What could she do? Suddenly, sunlight illuminated Pink Peach's mind: she could ask Uncle Wang, the pilot, for help!

Uncle Wang could fly a helicopter. Pink Peach asked him and her friends to pluck the petals, put them on the helicopter, and then fly it up and scatter them in the air! Uncle Wang thought Pink Peach's idea was brilliant and quickly gathered many friends to get started…

The next morning, people went outside and exclaimed in surprise, "It's snowing today!" "Wait, why are the snowflakes pink?" "No, no, these are petals! They're petals!" "So beautiful! So beautiful!"

The beautiful petal snow continued to fall for a long time. Pink Peach was overjoyed and shouted in her heart, "My wish has finally come true!"