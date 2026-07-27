amazingbloger

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komama7277
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 # 27 juillet 2026 05:43
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Leung Man-kiu recently uploaded a photo of herself holding a Usagi doll, but the doll's facial proportions and stitching were strikingly similar to those of a counterfeit, instantly drawing a barrage of comments from netizens who argued that as a public figure, she should not support piracy or buy knock-off dolls.
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