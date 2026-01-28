newtheblog
|Auteur
|Message
|
layobi9564
Inscrit le 28/01/2026
|# 28 janvier 2026 05:13
|
virtual phone
K-POP girl group BLACKPINK is a global sensation. The four members, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, reunited after many years for a three-day world tour concert at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong starting on the 24th. Jackie Chan presented BLACKPINK with a flower basket and wrote "Welcome to Hong Kong! Good Show!" Lisa took a picture and shared it on her Instagram story.
Ajouter une réponse
Vous devez être inscrit et connecté sur AeroWeb pour pouvoir ajouter une réponse à ce sujet !