newtheblog

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K-POP girl group BLACKPINK is a global sensation. The four members, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, reunited after many years for a three-day world tour concert at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong starting on the 24th. Jackie Chan presented BLACKPINK with a flower basket and wrote "Welcome to Hong Kong! Good Show!" Lisa took a picture and shared it on her Instagram story.