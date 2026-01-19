newhotplace

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Former Miss Hong Kong winner Crystal Fung is known for her good looks and figure. Holding a Master's degree with First Class Honours in Nutrition, she maintains her stunning physique through a balanced diet and consistent exercise. Recently, Fung shared some beautiful photos on social media, thanking her fitness coach for his years of support. She mentioned that she started working out in 2018, and although she had some interruptions, the same coach has guided her every time she restarted, accompanying her on her journey of growth. She wrote, "Eight years have passed in the blink of an eye. It's hard not to feel a little sad as we come to our last session. Thank you for your training and support over the years, which has made me stronger. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and continued success.