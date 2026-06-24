webarticlelist

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Every year, Australia launches a firefighters charity calendar, where all firefighters show off their muscles for photos, which attracts much attention every year. This year, there are new photos released, each big firefighter with a kind of animal photo, some are quite funny, you see the kangaroo is quite good at posing, even more eye-catching than the firefighter, and those two chickens ...... As for the income will be donated to wildlife injured due to the Australian fire, very meaningful, come in to see all the good photos.