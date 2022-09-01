Vente TB20 - Carcassonne
ENAC-Toulouse
Inscrit le 01/09/2022
|# 12 juin 2023 08:47
Enchères du 19 au 24 juin 2023.
Toutes les informations sur
https://www.moniteurlive.com/fr/l/15384 ... =recherche
Informations complémentaire sur l’avion (potentiel/entretien) avec M. Jean-Luc EMANUELY (Responsable Entretien) au 05 62 14 78 93 ou 06 14 35 10 92 ou par mail à [email protected].
Visites et enlèvement sur rendez-vous avec M. Sebastien AGUSTI ou M. Romain TRICHE au 04 68 11 50 64 ou au 04 68 11 50 40 ou par mail à [email protected] ou [email protected].
|# 12 juin 2023 08:49
|# 13 juin 2023 09:09
|Rectificatif: enchères du samedi 24 juin au jeudi 29 juin 09:30.
|# 22 juin 2023 23:29
