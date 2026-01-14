Lightspeed Tango Wireless ANR Aviation Headset with Bluetooth – Dual GA Plugs

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avionic
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Inscrit le 14/01/2026
11 messages postés

 # 21 juillet 2026 13:26
Lightspeed Tango Wireless ANR Aviation Headset available in good used condition. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and dual GA plugs, this premium wireless headset delivers exceptional comfort, clear communication, and advanced active noise reduction for general aviation pilots.
Details:
• Brand: Lightspeed Aviation
• Model: Tango Wireless ANR Headset
• Configuration: Dual GA Plugs
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Active Noise Reduction (ANR)
• Condition: Used
• Includes Protective Carrying Case
• Includes USB Charging Cords
• Fitted with New Ear Muffs
Additional Information:
• Ready for immediate use
• Compatible with general aviation aircraft using dual GA plugs

850€
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