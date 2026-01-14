Lightspeed Tango Wireless ANR Aviation Headset with Bluetooth – Dual GA Plugs

Lightspeed Tango Wireless ANR Aviation Headset available in good used condition. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and dual GA plugs, this premium wireless headset delivers exceptional comfort, clear communication, and advanced active noise reduction for general aviation pilots.

Details:

• Brand: Lightspeed Aviation

• Model: Tango Wireless ANR Headset

• Configuration: Dual GA Plugs

• Bluetooth Connectivity

• Active Noise Reduction (ANR)

• Condition: Used

• Includes Protective Carrying Case

• Includes USB Charging Cords

• Fitted with New Ear Muffs

Additional Information:

• Ready for immediate use

• Compatible with general aviation aircraft using dual GA plugs



850€

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