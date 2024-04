Pétrole...

Le prix du baril atteint des sommets et il est bon je pense de se poser des questions sur les conséquences de cette hausse sur le traffic aérien. Voici un article qui donne des chiffres pour Delta et un exemple concret :





Our airlines mothball in the desert more 20-year-old 737s and MD-80s, trimming the seats that would have been flown with these old and inefficient planes. Few of these carriers make the cash flow to replace these oldies with Boeing's (nyse: BA - news - people ) fuel efficient 737-900s.



Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (nyse: XOM - news - people ), with momentous generosity to shareholders, kicked up its quarterly dividend from 35 cents to 40 cents a share--still under 20% of current earnings power. The company will spend an incremental $5 billion per annum looking for more oil because it failed to increase production the past five years.



Was Exxon expecting $60-a-barrel oil--what we had little more than a year ago?



Delta Air Lines (nyse: DAL - news - people ) owns and leases over 100 16-year-old Boeing 757s--with just a dozen fuel-efficient aircraft on order--out of a 600-plus fleet. Fuel hedges for the rest of 2008 cover less than half the fleet's consumption and were written around gas pegged at $2.75 a gallon. Jet fuel this week sold at $3.41 a gallon, and Delta burns 500 million gallons quarterly. You do the arithmetic. The airline's fuel bill ballooned over $500 million during the March quarter, year over year.



In short, Delta's incremental fuel bill runs over $2 billion this year. The company can raise ticket prices just so much before it eats into revenue passenger miles. Delta's liquidity approximates $3.6 billion, but it could lose at least a billion this year. Crunch time comes some time in 2009 because mergers don't yield much in cost savings.



http://www.forbes.com/opinions/2008/05/ ... snoff.html

_________________

"Je prends tout doucement les hommes comme ils sont, j' accoutume mon âme à souffrir ce qu' ils font" (Le Misanthrope, Molière)