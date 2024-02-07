Actualité aéronautique
Aero Friedrichshafen 2024 : liste des exposants
Article publié le 7 février 2024 par David Dagouret
Voici la liste des exposants pour le prochain salon de l'aviation générale qui se tiendra du 17 au 20 avril 2024 à Friedrchshafen. Aeroweb-fr.net y sera.
Le salon de l'aviation générale fêtera ses 30 ans du 17 au 20 avril 2024, marquant le 30e rassemblement de l'industrie de l'aviation générale à Friedrichshafen au bord du lac de Constance, en Allemagne. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste des exposants qui seront présents, ainsi que le numéro du stand et la nationalité de l'entreprise.
Aeroweb-fr.net sera présent lors de ce salon pour vous faire vivre cet événement.
|Company
|Booth no.
|Country
|AC AIR Technology
|A5-518
|U.S.A.
|ACF-50 / Lear Chemical Research Corporation
|A5-505
|Canada
|Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd.
|A5-101
|Great Britain
|Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd.
|A5-102
|Great Britain
|Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd.
|A5-104
|Great Britain
|Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd.
|A5-106
|Great Britain
|Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd.
|A5-105
|Great Britain
|Aero Concept Engineering
|B2-502
|France
|Aero Group SA
|A5-112
|Switzerland
|AERO MATE GmbH
|A6-506
|Germany
|AERODROM PORTOROZ d.o.o.
|A5-503
|Slovenia
|AEROGENIUS AG
|A4-101
|Switzerland
|AeroLEDs
|A5-111
|U.S.A.
|aerops GmbH
|A4-304
|Germany
|Aerorea OÜ
|A1-401
|Estonia
|AIR Avionics Garrecht Avionik GmbH
|A6-401
|Germany
|Air bp Limited
|A5-305
|Great Britain
|AIR CREATION
|B2-404
|France
|Air Navigation Ltd
|A6-309
|Switzerland
|Aircraft and More GmbH
|A5-513
|Austria
|Aircraft Avionik Service Austeller: Aeropilot
|B1-305
|Germany
|Aircraft Builders Europe BV
|B3-302
|Netherlands
|Aircraft Design Certification GmbH
|A4-102
|Germany
|Aircraft Info Desk AviationDataServices GmbH
|A3-106
|Germany
|Airpart Supply Ltd.
|A4-509
|Great Britain
|Aithre, Inc
|A6-505
|U.S.A.
|Alexander Schleicher GmbH & Co.
|A1-201
|Germany
|ALSIM - Flight Training Solutions
|A6-413
|France
|Anschau Technik GmbH
|A1-101
|Germany
|AOPA Germany, Verband der Allgemeinen Luftfahrt e. V.
|A5-201
|Germany
|app2drive Germany GmbH & Co. KG
|A5-216
|Germany
|aps Aviation Parts Service GmbH
|A3-207
|Germany
|AQUILA AVIATION INTERNATIONAL GMBH
|A4-405
|Germany
|Arzeos Aircraft SL
|B3-207
|Spain
|ASCAIR IFS GmbH & Co. KG
|A4-208
|Germany
|ASF Engineering GmbH
|A5-221
|Germany
|Augsburg Air Service GmbH
|A3-101
|Germany
|Av-DEC Aviation Devices & Electronic Components, L.L.C.
|A4-200a
|U.S.A.
|AVI SRL
|B4-301
|Romania
|Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc. ASA
|A5-117
|U.S.A.
|AVION® Patrik Sainer
|A6-317
|Czech republic
|Avionik Straubing GmbH
|A3-209
|Germany
|AVIONIX ENGINEERING sp.z o.o. Ralf Heckhausen
|A6-406
|Poland
|AVOCET AVIATION LTD
|A5-507
|Great Britain
|B.A.C. Digital Avionics
|A6-507
|Germany
|Bartolini Air Maintenance
|A4-519
|Poland
|Bayrisches Rotes Kreuz Kreisverband Tirschenreuth
|A2-200
|Germany
|Bell Textron Inc.
|B5-201
|U.S.A.
|BendixKing
|A3-110
|U.S.A.
|BERINGER AERO
|B1-502
|France
|Bitterwasser Lodge PTY
|A1-301
|Germany
|Blackhawk Aerospace
|A3-108
|U.S.A.
|Blackshape SpA
|A4-310
|Italy
|Blackwing Sweden AB
|B2-402
|Sweden
|Boeing
|A3-401
|U.S.A.
|BOOST products GmbH
|A5-515
|Germany
|Bose Products B.V.
|A6-101
|Netherlands
|Breezer Aircraft GmbH & Co. KG
|A1-204
|Germany
|BRM AERO, s.r.o.
|A7-310
|Czech republic
|BRP-ROTAX GMBH & CO. KG
|A3-205
|Austria
|BRS Aerospace
|A4-303
|U.S.A.
|Brugger GmbH
|123
|Germany
|Bundesaufsichtsamt für Flugsicherung (BAF)
|A5-211
|Germany
|Büscher Flugversand GmbH Inh. Karsten Büscher
|A5-114
|Germany
|BV CORPORATION
|A4-507
|France
|CAMOTOOL SOFT SL
|A4-104
|Spain
|capzlog.aero Ltd.
|A5-215
|Switzerland
|CARUSO & FREELAND GmbH
|A4-505
|Switzerland
|CAV Systems
|A5-130
|Great Britain
|charterware
|A4-517
|Germany
|Châteaudun airport
|A5-132
|France
|CIRRUS Aircraft
|A3-400
|U.S.A.
|CloudLog UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|A4-515
|Germany
|Collins Aerospace Goodrich De-Icing
|A4-113
|U.S.A.
|Columbus Interactive GmbH
|xxx
|Germany
|COMCO IKARUS GmbH
|B1-401
|Germany
|Concorde Battery Corporation
|A5-110
|U.S.A.
|Continental Aerospace Technologies
|A3-303
|U.S.A.
|Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p
|A4-319
|Italy
|Cya Aviation Tech Ltd
|A6-120
|China
|DAHER ORLYTECH Bâtiment 528
|A3-305
|France
|David Clark Company Inc.
|A5-100
|U.S.A.
|Deutscher Ultraleichtflugverband (DULV) e.V.
|B4-101
|Germany
|Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD)
|A5-211
|Germany
|Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH
|A4-316
|Austria
|DJI GmbH
|B5-102
|Germany
|Droniq GmbH
|A2-303
|Germany
|Druck
|A4-117
|Germany
|DUC Hélices Propellers
|B2-303
|France
|EASA - European Union Aviation Safety Agency
|A5-300
|Germany
|Ecoflight GmbH
|A5-215
|Switzerland
|ELA AVIACION S.L.
|B4-401
|Spain
|ELITE Simulation Solutions AG
|A5-215
|Switzerland
|Elixir Aircraft
|A4-305
|France
|eN-TANK Sp. z o.o. Sp. Komandytowa
|A5-210
|Poland
|EPAPOWER s.r.l.
|B2-403
|Italy
|E-PROPS
|A5-520
|France
|Eurobond Technologies KG
|B2-101
|Austria
|EXTRA Flugzeugproduktions- und Vertriebs GmbH
|A4-301
|Germany
|f.u.n.k.e. AVIONICS GmbH
|B1-101
|Germany
|Fichtner & Schicht GmbH
|A4-103
|Germany
|FLARM Technology AG
|A6-206
|Switzerland
|Flight Design general aviation GmbH
|B1-201
|Germany
|Flight Design general aviation GmbH
|B1-301
|Germany
|Florida Flyers Flight Academy, Inc.
|A4-204
|U.S.A.
|Flugausbildungszentrum-Dortmund GmbH
|A5-223
|Germany
|Flughafengesellschaft Mönchengladbach GmbH
|A5-122
|Germany
|Flugmotoren-Reparatur Heinz Dachsel GmbH
|A3-100
|Germany
|Flugmotoren-Reparatur Heinz Dachsel GmbH
|A3-212
|Germany
|FlySto B.V.
|A6-207
|Netherlands
|Fly-West GmbH
|A4-502
|Austria
|ForeFlight
|A3-401
|U.S.A.
|fp-propeller S.r.l.
|B3-103
|Italy
|Freiwillige Feuerwehr Baindt
|A2-100
|Germany
|GA BUYER EUROPE MAGAZINE AvBuyer Ltd
|A4-321
|Great Britain
|Gadringer-Gurte GmbH
|A1-405
|Germany
|Galaxy GRS s.r.o.
|B3-105
|Czech republic
|Garmin International, Inc.
|A6-201
|U.S.A.
|Genesys Aerosystems
|A4-201
|U.S.A.
|German Aviation Expert Association Verband der Luftfahrtsachverständigen e.V.
|A5-220
|Germany
|Global Aviation + Piper Parts GmbH
|A3-201
|Germany
|Gogetair d.o.o.
|B3-201
|Slovenia
|Günter Köllner Embedded Development GmbH
|A4-109
|Germany
|Hartzell Propeller Inc.
|A3-113
|U.S.A.
|HDI Global SE General Aviation
|A4-401
|Germany
|Helix-Carbon GmbH
|B2-102
|Germany
|Hirth Engines GmbH
|B1-102
|Germany
|Hoffmann Propeller GmbH & Co. KG
|A4-407
|Germany
|Honda Aircraft Company, Inc.
|A3-305
|U.S.A.
|Horizon SFA
|A5-215
|Switzerland
|iAéro - i2A SAS
|A4-300
|France
|ifos GmbH
|B3-501
|Germany
|Ing. Nando Groppo s.r.l. c/o Aviosuperficie
|B2-405
|Italy
|Jeppesen, A Boeing Company
|A3-401
|U.S.A.
|Jetfly Aviation
|A3-116
|Luxemburg
|JMB Aircraft s.r.o
|B2-201
|Czech republic
|John Dee Zimmermann, Stahlwaren
|B3-101
|Germany
|Junkers Flugzeugwerke GmbH
|A3-117
|Germany
|Kappa optronics
|A6-211
|Germany
|KGS Electronics c/o Andreas Zoellner Consulting
|A6-403
|Germany
|KRISTAL AERONAUTIQUE
|A5-113
|France
|Laco Uhrenmanufaktur GmbH
|A4-105
|Germany
|Light Wing AG
|A1-305
|Switzerland
|Lightspeed Aviation, Inc
|A6-105
|U.S.A.
|Ligna parts AG
|A5-219
|Belgium
|Loft Dynamics AG VRMotion AG
|A6-411
|Switzerland
|Lone Mountain Aircraft
|A3-114
|U.S.A.
|LORAVIA
|B3-104
|France
|Luftfahrt- Bundesamt (LBA)
|A5-211
|Germany
|LXNAV d.o.o.
|A1-004
|Slovenia
|Lycoming Engines
|A3-115
|U.S.A.
|M.A.V. SRL
|B3-106
|Italy
|M4Com System GmbH
|A2-217
|Germany
|Magni Gyro Srl.
|B4-501
|Italy
|Magnus Aircraft Zrt.
|B3-401
|Hungary
|Miniprop GmbH
|B2-501
|Germany
|Mitflugzentrale GmbH
|A4-107
|Germany
|Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co KG
|FW-01
|Germany
|MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH
|A3-210
|Germany
|Myriel Aviation S.A. Airmate
|A6-114
|Luxemburg
|NAVITER d.o.o.
|A1-004
|Slovenia
|NEO Engines Baumgart + Rupp GbR
|B4-202
|Germany
|OPTIMUM Volker Meyer Augenoptik GmbH Geschäftsbereich AERO-OPTIK
|A4-202
|Germany
|ORLICAN s.r.o.
|B3-204
|Czech republic
|Para-Phernalia, Inc.
|A5-108
|U.S.A.
|PARATEC Fallschirmbau-Technik- Vertrieb GmbH
|A1-002
|Germany
|Pelegrin Ltd
|B2-202
|Latvia
|Piper + Jet Maintenance AG
|A6-202
|Germany
|Piper Aircraft, Inc.
|A3-402
|U.S.A.
|Pipistrel d.o.o.
|B3-301
|Slovenia
|PMP di Olgiati Giuseppe
|A5-224
|Italy
|Pocket FMS Foundation
|A6-103
|Netherlands
|Pooleys Flight Equipment EU Limited
|A4-106
|Great Britain
|Porta Air Service GmbH & Co KG
|A6-301
|Germany
|Porto Aviation Group Spa
|B2-401
|Italy
|PPL/IR Europe
|A5-519
|Great Britain
|Private-Radar (Billing company: Netfleet SL)
|A4-511
|Spain
|Pro Energy Fuel
|A5-227
|Ireland
|Pro Energy Fuel
|A5-137
|Ireland
|PROMECC AEROSPACE SRL
|B2-305
|Italy
|Puma Aviation Europe
|A4-403
|Estonia
|R. Eisenschmidt GmbH
|A5-207
|Germany
|Raisbeck Engineering, Inc
|A3-108
|U.S.A.
|RAM Mounts Germany GmbH
|A6-100
|Germany
|RayTalk Communications Ltd
|A6-107
|China
|Reck Solar & Elme Elektromechanik GmbH
|A5-131
|Germany
|Red Box tools Ltd.
|A5-109
|Great Britain
|Rheinland Air Service GmbH
|A3-305
|Germany
|Rheinland Air Service GmbH
|B5-201
|Germany
|ROBIN
|A5-327
|France
|Röder Präzision GmbH
|A3-112
|Germany
|Rogers Data GmbH
|A6-503
|Austria
|RS Flight Systems GmbH
|A3-203
|Germany
|RS-Datentechnik Sky-Map
|B3-501
|Germany
|Rupp Aircraft GmbH & Co. KG
|B4-202
|Germany
|S.M.A. SRL
|B1-304
|Italy
|SAAM Verspieren Group
|A5-222
|France
|SAB GROUP SRL
|A2-400
|Italy
|SafeSky Srl
|A6-404
|Belgium
|Scanaviation A/S
|A4-500
|Dänemark
|Schempp-Hirth Vertriebs GmbH
|A1-301
|Germany
|SHARK.AERO s.r.o.
|B2-301
|Slowakei
|Shell Polska SP.
|A4-302
|Poland
|SIA Smart Aero
|B2-203
|Latvia
|SIEBERT Luftfahrtbedarf GmbH
|B1-501
|Germany
|Sigma Aerospace Metals Germany GmbH
|A4-111
|Germany
|SKY AIR Lda
|A5-509
|Portugal
|Sky Fox GmbH
|A6-100
|Germany
|Skycards Weinheimer Art & Design
|A5-521
|Germany
|SkyDemon
|A6-501
|Great Britain
|Skyzen
|A4-206
|France
|SMR Technologies Ice Shield De-Icing Systems
|A5-226
|U.S.A.
|SNA Germany Snap-on Industrial
|A5-123
|Germany
|SOBEN
|A4-119
|France
|SOTECC GmbH
|A1-301
|Germany
|Star Wings Aviation Trainings Center GmbH
|A5-223
|Germany
|Stiftung Mayday
|A5-521
|Germany
|Textron Aviation
|A3-119
|U.S.A.
|TFC Flugbetrieb- und technik Beratungsgesellschaft mbH
|A4-504
|Germany
|Thiesen Electronics GmbH
|A3-102
|Germany
|TOMARK, s.r.o.
|B1-203
|Slowakei
|Tost GmbH Flugzeuggerätebau
|A1-404
|Germany
|TotalEnergies Marketing Germany GmbH
|A3-109
|Germany
|Trig Avionics Europe B.V.
|A5-501
|Netherlands
|True Blue Power
|A3-108
|U.S.A.
|TurboZentrum GmbH
|A5-515
|Germany
|Turtle-Pac PTY LTD
|A3-104
|Australien
|UL-GmbH
|B1-202
|Germany
|V.S.S. Vertriebsgesellschaft für Schleifsysteme mbH
|A5-115
|Germany
|VANDERLEE Turbo Systems B.V.
|A5-516
|Netherlands
|VELICA SAS
|B2-502
|France
|Vereinigung Cockpit e.V.
|A5-128
|Germany
|volunt.aero c/o Niederhäuser Solutions GmbH
|A5-215
|Switzerland
|VSE Aviation
|A5-126
|U.S.A.
|WACO Aircraft Europe GmbH
|A3-117
|Switzerland
|Warter Fuels SA
|B3-303
|Poland
|WFB Wirtschaftsförderung Bremen GmbH
|A2-309
|Germany
|WingOps OÜ
|A6-108
|Estonia
|WMT Maintenance Technik AG
|A5-121
|Germany
|ZAGtruck gmbh
|A4-207
|Germany
|ZHAW Zürcher Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften Zentrum für Aviatik
|A5-215
|Switzerland
|Zlin Aviation s.r.o.
|B2-507
|Czech republic
|Zonsen Aero Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
|B1-405
|China
