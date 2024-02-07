Actualité aéronautique

Aero Friedrichshafen 2024 : liste des exposants

Article publié le 7 février 2024 par David Dagouret

Voici la liste des exposants pour le prochain salon de l'aviation générale qui se tiendra du 17 au 20 avril 2024 à Friedrchshafen. Aeroweb-fr.net y sera. 

30e salon Aero Friedrichshafen

© Aero Friedrichshafen

Le salon de l'aviation générale fêtera ses 30 ans du 17 au 20 avril 2024, marquant le 30e rassemblement de l'industrie de l'aviation générale à Friedrichshafen au bord du lac de Constance, en Allemagne. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste des exposants qui seront présents, ainsi que le numéro du stand et la nationalité de l'entreprise. 

Aeroweb-fr.net sera présent lors de ce salon pour vous faire vivre cet événement. 

 

aero

 

Company Booth no. Country
AC AIR Technology A5-518 U.S.A.
ACF-50 / Lear Chemical Research Corporation A5-505 Canada
Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd. A5-101 Great Britain
Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd. A5-102 Great Britain
Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd. A5-104 Great Britain
Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd. A5-106 Great Britain
Adams Aviation Supply Co. Ltd. A5-105 Great Britain
Aero Concept Engineering B2-502 France
Aero Group SA A5-112 Switzerland
AERO MATE GmbH A6-506 Germany
AERODROM PORTOROZ d.o.o. A5-503 Slovenia
AEROGENIUS AG A4-101 Switzerland
AeroLEDs A5-111 U.S.A.
aerops GmbH A4-304 Germany
Aerorea OÜ A1-401 Estonia
AIR Avionics Garrecht Avionik GmbH A6-401 Germany
Air bp Limited A5-305 Great Britain
AIR CREATION B2-404 France
Air Navigation Ltd A6-309 Switzerland
Aircraft and More GmbH A5-513 Austria
Aircraft Avionik Service Austeller: Aeropilot B1-305 Germany
Aircraft Builders Europe BV B3-302 Netherlands
Aircraft Design Certification GmbH A4-102 Germany
Aircraft Info Desk AviationDataServices GmbH A3-106 Germany
Airpart Supply Ltd. A4-509 Great Britain
Aithre, Inc A6-505 U.S.A.
Alexander Schleicher GmbH & Co. A1-201 Germany
ALSIM - Flight Training Solutions A6-413 France
Anschau Technik GmbH A1-101 Germany
AOPA Germany, Verband der Allgemeinen Luftfahrt e. V. A5-201 Germany
app2drive Germany GmbH & Co. KG A5-216 Germany
aps Aviation Parts Service GmbH A3-207 Germany
AQUILA AVIATION INTERNATIONAL GMBH A4-405 Germany
Arzeos Aircraft SL B3-207 Spain
ASCAIR IFS GmbH & Co. KG A4-208 Germany
ASF Engineering GmbH A5-221 Germany
Augsburg Air Service GmbH A3-101 Germany
Av-DEC Aviation Devices & Electronic Components, L.L.C. A4-200a U.S.A.
AVI SRL B4-301 Romania
Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc. ASA A5-117 U.S.A.
AVION® Patrik Sainer A6-317 Czech republic
Avionik Straubing GmbH A3-209 Germany
AVIONIX ENGINEERING sp.z o.o. Ralf Heckhausen A6-406 Poland
AVOCET AVIATION LTD A5-507 Great Britain
B.A.C. Digital Avionics A6-507 Germany
Bartolini Air Maintenance A4-519 Poland
Bayrisches Rotes Kreuz Kreisverband Tirschenreuth A2-200 Germany
Bell Textron Inc. B5-201 U.S.A.
BendixKing A3-110 U.S.A.
BERINGER AERO B1-502 France
Bitterwasser Lodge PTY A1-301 Germany
Blackhawk Aerospace A3-108 U.S.A.
Blackshape SpA A4-310 Italy
Blackwing Sweden AB B2-402 Sweden
Boeing A3-401 U.S.A.
BOOST products GmbH A5-515 Germany
Bose Products B.V. A6-101 Netherlands
Breezer Aircraft GmbH & Co. KG A1-204 Germany
BRM AERO, s.r.o. A7-310 Czech republic
BRP-ROTAX GMBH & CO. KG A3-205 Austria
BRS Aerospace A4-303 U.S.A.
Brugger GmbH 123 Germany
Bundesaufsichtsamt für Flugsicherung (BAF) A5-211 Germany
Büscher Flugversand GmbH Inh. Karsten Büscher A5-114 Germany
BV CORPORATION A4-507 France
CAMOTOOL SOFT SL A4-104 Spain
capzlog.aero Ltd. A5-215 Switzerland
CARUSO & FREELAND GmbH A4-505 Switzerland
CAV Systems A5-130 Great Britain
charterware A4-517 Germany
Châteaudun airport A5-132 France
CIRRUS Aircraft A3-400 U.S.A.
CloudLog UG (haftungsbeschränkt) A4-515 Germany
Collins Aerospace Goodrich De-Icing A4-113 U.S.A.
Columbus Interactive GmbH xxx Germany
COMCO IKARUS GmbH B1-401 Germany
Concorde Battery Corporation A5-110 U.S.A.
Continental Aerospace Technologies A3-303 U.S.A.
Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p A4-319 Italy
Cya Aviation Tech Ltd A6-120 China
DAHER ORLYTECH Bâtiment 528 A3-305 France
David Clark Company Inc. A5-100 U.S.A.
Deutscher Ultraleichtflugverband (DULV) e.V. B4-101 Germany
Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) A5-211 Germany
Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH A4-316 Austria
DJI GmbH B5-102 Germany
Droniq GmbH A2-303 Germany
Druck A4-117 Germany
DUC Hélices Propellers B2-303 France
EASA - European Union Aviation Safety Agency A5-300 Germany
Ecoflight GmbH A5-215 Switzerland
ELA AVIACION S.L. B4-401 Spain
ELITE Simulation Solutions AG A5-215 Switzerland
Elixir Aircraft A4-305 France
eN-TANK Sp. z o.o. Sp. Komandytowa A5-210 Poland
EPAPOWER s.r.l. B2-403 Italy
E-PROPS A5-520 France
Eurobond Technologies KG B2-101 Austria
EXTRA Flugzeugproduktions- und Vertriebs GmbH A4-301 Germany
f.u.n.k.e. AVIONICS GmbH B1-101 Germany
Fichtner & Schicht GmbH A4-103 Germany
FLARM Technology AG A6-206 Switzerland
Flight Design general aviation GmbH B1-201 Germany
Flight Design general aviation GmbH B1-301 Germany
Florida Flyers Flight Academy, Inc. A4-204 U.S.A.
Flugausbildungszentrum-Dortmund GmbH A5-223 Germany
Flughafengesellschaft Mönchengladbach GmbH A5-122 Germany
Flugmotoren-Reparatur Heinz Dachsel GmbH A3-100 Germany
Flugmotoren-Reparatur Heinz Dachsel GmbH A3-212 Germany
FlySto B.V. A6-207 Netherlands
Fly-West GmbH A4-502 Austria
ForeFlight A3-401 U.S.A.
fp-propeller S.r.l. B3-103 Italy
Freiwillige Feuerwehr Baindt A2-100 Germany
GA BUYER EUROPE MAGAZINE AvBuyer Ltd A4-321 Great Britain
Gadringer-Gurte GmbH A1-405 Germany
Galaxy GRS s.r.o. B3-105 Czech republic
Garmin International, Inc. A6-201 U.S.A.
Genesys Aerosystems A4-201 U.S.A.
German Aviation Expert Association Verband der Luftfahrtsachverständigen e.V. A5-220 Germany
Global Aviation + Piper Parts GmbH A3-201 Germany
Gogetair d.o.o. B3-201 Slovenia
Günter Köllner Embedded Development GmbH A4-109 Germany
Hartzell Propeller Inc. A3-113 U.S.A.
HDI Global SE General Aviation A4-401 Germany
Helix-Carbon GmbH B2-102 Germany
Hirth Engines GmbH B1-102 Germany
Hoffmann Propeller GmbH & Co. KG A4-407 Germany
Honda Aircraft Company, Inc. A3-305 U.S.A.
Horizon SFA A5-215 Switzerland
iAéro - i2A SAS A4-300 France
ifos GmbH B3-501 Germany
Ing. Nando Groppo s.r.l. c/o Aviosuperficie B2-405 Italy
Jeppesen, A Boeing Company A3-401 U.S.A.
Jetfly Aviation A3-116 Luxemburg
JMB Aircraft s.r.o B2-201 Czech republic
John Dee Zimmermann, Stahlwaren B3-101 Germany
Junkers Flugzeugwerke GmbH A3-117 Germany
Kappa optronics A6-211 Germany
KGS Electronics c/o Andreas Zoellner Consulting A6-403 Germany
KRISTAL AERONAUTIQUE A5-113 France
Laco Uhrenmanufaktur GmbH A4-105 Germany
Light Wing AG A1-305 Switzerland
Lightspeed Aviation, Inc A6-105 U.S.A.
Ligna parts AG A5-219 Belgium
Loft Dynamics AG VRMotion AG A6-411 Switzerland
Lone Mountain Aircraft A3-114 U.S.A.
LORAVIA B3-104 France
Luftfahrt- Bundesamt (LBA) A5-211 Germany
LXNAV d.o.o. A1-004 Slovenia
Lycoming Engines A3-115 U.S.A.
M.A.V. SRL B3-106 Italy
M4Com System GmbH A2-217 Germany
Magni Gyro Srl. B4-501 Italy
Magnus Aircraft Zrt. B3-401 Hungary
Miniprop GmbH B2-501 Germany
Mitflugzentrale GmbH A4-107 Germany
Motor Presse Stuttgart GmbH & Co KG FW-01 Germany
MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH A3-210 Germany
Myriel Aviation S.A. Airmate A6-114 Luxemburg
NAVITER d.o.o. A1-004 Slovenia
NEO Engines Baumgart + Rupp GbR B4-202 Germany
OPTIMUM Volker Meyer Augenoptik GmbH Geschäftsbereich AERO-OPTIK A4-202 Germany
ORLICAN s.r.o. B3-204 Czech republic
Para-Phernalia, Inc. A5-108 U.S.A.
PARATEC Fallschirmbau-Technik- Vertrieb GmbH A1-002 Germany
Pelegrin Ltd B2-202 Latvia
Piper + Jet Maintenance AG A6-202 Germany
Piper Aircraft, Inc. A3-402 U.S.A.
Pipistrel d.o.o. B3-301 Slovenia
PMP di Olgiati Giuseppe A5-224 Italy
Pocket FMS Foundation A6-103 Netherlands
Pooleys Flight Equipment EU Limited A4-106 Great Britain
Porta Air Service GmbH & Co KG A6-301 Germany
Porto Aviation Group Spa B2-401 Italy
PPL/IR Europe A5-519 Great Britain
Private-Radar (Billing company: Netfleet SL) A4-511 Spain
Pro Energy Fuel A5-227 Ireland
Pro Energy Fuel A5-137 Ireland
PROMECC AEROSPACE SRL B2-305 Italy
Puma Aviation Europe A4-403 Estonia
R. Eisenschmidt GmbH A5-207 Germany
Raisbeck Engineering, Inc A3-108 U.S.A.
RAM Mounts Germany GmbH A6-100 Germany
RayTalk Communications Ltd A6-107 China
Reck Solar & Elme Elektromechanik GmbH A5-131 Germany
Red Box tools Ltd. A5-109 Great Britain
Rheinland Air Service GmbH A3-305 Germany
Rheinland Air Service GmbH B5-201 Germany
ROBIN A5-327 France
Röder Präzision GmbH A3-112 Germany
Rogers Data GmbH A6-503 Austria
RS Flight Systems GmbH A3-203 Germany
RS-Datentechnik Sky-Map B3-501 Germany
Rupp Aircraft GmbH & Co. KG B4-202 Germany
S.M.A. SRL B1-304 Italy
SAAM Verspieren Group A5-222 France
SAB GROUP SRL A2-400 Italy
SafeSky Srl A6-404 Belgium
Scanaviation A/S A4-500 Dänemark
Schempp-Hirth Vertriebs GmbH A1-301 Germany
SHARK.AERO s.r.o. B2-301 Slowakei
Shell Polska SP. A4-302 Poland
SIA Smart Aero B2-203 Latvia
SIEBERT Luftfahrtbedarf GmbH B1-501 Germany
Sigma Aerospace Metals Germany GmbH A4-111 Germany
SKY AIR Lda A5-509 Portugal
Sky Fox GmbH A6-100 Germany
Skycards Weinheimer Art & Design A5-521 Germany
SkyDemon A6-501 Great Britain
Skyzen A4-206 France
SMR Technologies Ice Shield De-Icing Systems A5-226 U.S.A.
SNA Germany Snap-on Industrial A5-123 Germany
SOBEN A4-119 France
SOTECC GmbH A1-301 Germany
Star Wings Aviation Trainings Center GmbH A5-223 Germany
Stiftung Mayday A5-521 Germany
Textron Aviation A3-119 U.S.A.
TFC Flugbetrieb- und technik Beratungsgesellschaft mbH A4-504 Germany
Thiesen Electronics GmbH A3-102 Germany
TOMARK, s.r.o. B1-203 Slowakei
Tost GmbH Flugzeuggerätebau A1-404 Germany
TotalEnergies Marketing Germany GmbH A3-109 Germany
Trig Avionics Europe B.V. A5-501 Netherlands
True Blue Power A3-108 U.S.A.
TurboZentrum GmbH A5-515 Germany
Turtle-Pac PTY LTD A3-104 Australien
UL-GmbH B1-202 Germany
V.S.S. Vertriebsgesellschaft für Schleifsysteme mbH A5-115 Germany
VANDERLEE Turbo Systems B.V. A5-516 Netherlands
VELICA SAS B2-502 France
Vereinigung Cockpit e.V. A5-128 Germany
volunt.aero c/o Niederhäuser Solutions GmbH A5-215 Switzerland
VSE Aviation A5-126 U.S.A.
WACO Aircraft Europe GmbH A3-117 Switzerland
Warter Fuels SA B3-303 Poland
WFB Wirtschaftsförderung Bremen GmbH A2-309 Germany
WingOps OÜ A6-108 Estonia
WMT Maintenance Technik AG A5-121 Germany
ZAGtruck gmbh A4-207 Germany
ZHAW Zürcher Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften Zentrum für Aviatik A5-215 Switzerland
Zlin Aviation s.r.o. B2-507 Czech republic
Zonsen Aero Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. B1-405 China

